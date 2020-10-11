The number of active covid-19 cases in Siloam Springs School District more than doubled from five to 12 last week and John Brown University's cases increased from one to two.

On Friday, the school district reported 12 active positive cases, including six student cases and six staff member cases, for a cumulative total of 41 cases since school began. Eleven staff members and 106 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Friday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

JBU reported two active student cases on Friday and zero active employee cases. The previous week, the university reported only one active student case. Five students and two employees were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday, the website stated. The university has seen a cumulative total of 33 cases since school began.

Twenty-three new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District, and 24 were reported in the community of Siloam Springs in the past two weeks, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.