Fall Cleanup will take place the week of Oct. 19, according to a post on the Siloam Springs website.

Approved household bulk items include artificial Christmas trees, chairs, couches, entertainment centers, old above ground pools, mattresses, box springs, sinks, tubs, lawn furniture, large toys and building material limited to two cubic yards or the size of a normal pickup bed.

Items such as tires, household hazardous materials (paints, pesticides, cleansers, etc.); tree stumps, concrete slabs, glass, air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators with Freon, tire rims and electronics will not be picked up. These items should be taken to the Benton County Satellite Drop-off located at 1108 E. Ashley St., the post states.

No items will be picked up from empty lots. This service is not provided to businesses, apartments, condos, multi-unit complexes (including three or more units), nonprofits or industry. Rules for Fall Cleanup are as follows:

• Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on a resident's regularly scheduled trash day the week of Oct. 19. Placing items out the night before is recommended. Once crews have been down a street they will not return.

• Do not place items outside before Oct. 17.

• Items must be placed within 5 to 6 feet of the curbside and not in any alleys or side streets. Crews will not collect materials from inside customers' houses.

• Do not place items under power lines, tree limbs or within four feet of any other object or materials on the ground.

• Do not block the right-of-way in streets, sidewalks or access to mailboxes.

• Qualified items placed at curbside will be removed. The city is not responsible for any materials left at curbside not intended for removal or that do not qualify for removal.

For more information visit siloamsprings.com/463/Fall-and-Spring-Clean-Up or call 479-524-5136.