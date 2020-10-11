Community members could be required to purchase a permit in order to build a fence or pave a driveway on their personal or commercial property if the planning commission passes a zoning code change during Tuesday's meeting.

The new permit would include a $10 fee for residential permits and a $25 fee for construction in commercial, industrial and institutional settings, according to a staff report prepared by senior planner Ben Rhoads. If approved, the zoning code amendment will go before the city board during the Nov. 3 meeting.

Presently, the zoning code regulates both driveways and fencing, but the lack of permitting required for both structures has led to fences and driveways that conflict with city regulations, the report states.

Construction violations encountered by staff include the construction of fencing over a planned sidewalk extension, fencing that blocks utility meters and required infrastructure, and fencing that is too tall, the report states.

Violations related to paving include paving over water access points and meter areas, paving into the lot's required green space buffer and paving gravel parking areas with more than 10 parking stalls, the report states.

Oftentimes code enforcement is unaware of the activity until well after construction was completed, mainly due to the lack of permitting, according to the report.

City staff reached out to Ron Homeyer, owner of the firm Civil Engineering Inc., and former Siloam Springs Chamber vice president of Economic Development, Nathan Reed, for comments, Rhoads said.

Homeyer declined to comment to city staff and to the "Herald-Leader." Reed said he forwarded the issue to Arthur Hulbert, Chamber president and CEO.

"My initial thoughts are that I am not in favor of additional regulations or fees for what someone can do on their private residential properties," Hulbert said in an email to the city, which Hulbert shared with the "Herald-Leader."

Hulbert did not include a comment concerning permits for commercial properties because he believes they should be held to a higher standard, he said.

Other items to be discussed by the planning commission include:

Regular permits

• A rezoning development permit to rezone 125 A and B E. Kenwood St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial). If approved, the permit will go before the city board on Nov. 3.

• A rezoning development permit to rezone the 2100-2500 block of Villa View Drive; 2100-2700 block of Orchard Hill Road; and the 1800-1900 block of Sycamore Heights Road from A-1 (Agricultural) to R-1 (Residential Large). If approved, this permit will go before the city board on Nov. 3.

• A preliminary plat development permit for 14505 N. Country Club Road. If approved, the permit will go before the city board on Nov. 3.

• A final plat development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road. If approved, the permit will go before the city board on Nov. 17.

• A significant development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road. If approved, the permit will go before the city board on Nov.17.

Staff approved permits

• A lot consolidation development permit for 810 W. Elgin St. The board approved easements for the lot on Sept. 15.

• A lot split development permit for 1000 to 1200 block of E. Kenwood St. The board approved easements for the lots on Oct. 6.

• A lot split development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of Arkansas 43 South. The board approved easements for the lots on Oct. 6.