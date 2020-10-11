Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Firefighters visit with a family in a minivan during the Siloam Springs Fire Department's drive-through safety event on Thursday as part of national Fire Prevention Week. Participants got a chance to learn about kitchen safety, meet Sparky the fire dog, see fire trucks and pick up goodies.
Siloam Springs Fire Department teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!"
As part of the week, the fire department hosted its first drive-through safety event on Thursday, in which participants got a chance to learn about kitchen safety, meet Sparky the fire dog, see fire trucks and pick up goodies.
