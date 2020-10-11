Mason Simmons ran for his fifth touchdown of the night in double overtime and Anthony Sandoval kicked his fifth extra point to give Siloam Springs a 35-34 win on the road over Springdale Southwest on Thursday night.

The Panthers (2-5) and Cougars went back and fourth all night long.

Simmons scored on a five-yard run in the first half as the game went into halftime with a 7-7 tie.

Siloam Springs went up 14-7 on a 15-yard Simmons run and then 21-14 after a 30-yard Simmons run.

Southwest tied the game 21-21 to go into overtime.

Simmons scored on a six-yard run in the first overtime but Southwest answered and it went to a second OT.

Southwest scored first in the second overtime, but Siloam Springs blocked the PAT.

That set up Simmons' 10-yard run and the successful PAT try from Sandoval, who finished 5 of 5 on extra points.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 32-6 win against Southwest.

The Panthers led 24-0 at halftime.

Jackson Still had a 39-yard touchdown run and he threw a two-point conversion pass to Mikey McKinley with 1:37 left in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead.

Still had a 27-yard touchdown run and he ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead with 5:14 left in the first half.

Still intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, and Dane Marlatt threw a two-point conversion pass to Kimber Haggard for a 24-0 lead with 1:19 left in the first half.

Carlos Sandoval ran for a 33-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion to go up 32-0 with 5:00 left in the third quarter.

Southwest scored its only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers forced five turnovers on defense. Still, Gio Glores, Loyo and McKinley all had interceptions. Malachi January recovered a fumble on kickoff team.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped Thursday with an 8-6 loss to Springdale Tyson.

Fabian Lara rushed eight times for 75 yards and a touchdown, Tristan Anglin had seven carries for 45 yards, Jonathan Hyde five carries for 16 yards, Jack O'Brien two receptions for 20 yards and Max Carter one reception for eight yards.

Carter had an interception, a pass breakup and three tackles.

Jadyn Hooten and a tackle for loss and four tackles, while Anglin had six tackles and Mason Edwards three tackles, including a big stop on fourth down.

Up next

The seventh-graders will host J.O. Kelly on Thursday, followed by the eighth- and ninth-graders playing Springdale George.