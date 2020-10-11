Rhonda Gayle Tillery
Rhonda Gayle Tillery, 61, of Watts, Okla., died Oct. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1959, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Ralph and Rose Tillery. She worked for Ozark Electronics for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew.
Survivors include her daughter, Laney Tillery of Watts; sister, Sharon Tillery of Siloam Springs; and brothers, Melvin Tillery of Colcord, Okla., Roger Tillery of Bunch, Okla., and Douglas Corbin of Watts.
No services are planned at this time.
An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.
