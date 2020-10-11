Rubber ducks will be racing down Sager Creek on Oct. 17 to raise money for The Garden in Siloam Springs.

The nonprofit community garden is trying the new fundraiser this year as a way do something fun without encouraging groups of people to gather, according to director Patty Arnette. Participants can purchase a duck for $25 and then cheer it on from home as they watch the race on Facebook live, she said. For an additional $10, supporters can also get a growler of beer from Ivory Bill Brewery and a pint glass with The Garden logo, she said.

The ducks will be launched from City Park, near the dam behind the American Legion Community Building, Arnette said. Volunteers will be catching the ducks as they cross the finish line. The owner of the duck that comes in first will win a large gift basket full of wine, T-shirts, as well as other goodies and gift cards from downtown businesses, she said.

The Garden, located behind Grace Episcopal Church, is designed to address food insecurity in the local community. It is open 24 hours a day so anyone can stop by and pick vegetables or herbs. Those who frequent The Garden are encouraged to take time to pull a few weeds or water while they are there.

The Garden also has a little free pantry, stocked with nonperishable foods and other necessities, and a frozen meal program that gives individual frozen meals made out of leftover food from the John Brown University cafeteria to people in need.

Since the covid-19 pandemic began in March, The Garden and free pantry have seen an increase in need, Arnette said. The frozen meal program has also taken off, she said.

Another impact of the pandemic is that people cannot gather in large groups for workdays, such as spring planting, Arnette said. Instead, The Garden developed a social distancing plan where people scheduled times to come out over a two week period of time to get the work done, she said. The Garden also hasn't been able to host its annual Sliced and Diced cook-off or any of its usual educational workshops because of the pandemic, she said.

More information about The Garden is available online at thegardeninsiloamsprings.org or on The Garden's social media pages.

To purchase a duck, search @TheGarden-InSiloamSprings on the venmo app or mail a check to The Garden, 818 S. Maple St., Siloam Springs, Ark. 72761.