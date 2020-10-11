The Siloam Springs Police Department is participating in a statewide initiative to stop distracted driving from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, according to a press release from Siloam Springs Police Capt. Derek Spicer.

Law enforcement in Arkansas will participate in the campaign "U Drive -- U Text -- U Pay" during the week, the release states. This campaign is both an educational initiative and enforcement effort to keep distracted driving off the road, the release states.

Distracted drivers are not just a threat to themselves; they're a danger to everyone else on the road, the release states. Safe driving means driving without distractions. Any activity that takes your attention from driving is a hazard. Such distractions as talking or texting on a phone, eating, drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, adjusting the navigation or audio systems are among the most common distractions, the release states.

Distracted driving research confirms it only takes a few seconds for a child to run into the street or for a driver to miss a red light or stop sign leading to a crash that may leave someone dead. During October, drivers will see an increased law enforcement presence on the roadways, the release states. Anyone who is caught texting and driving will be stopped and a citation will be issued, the release states.

Arkansas law prohibits the use of a handheld cell phone for texting, typing, email or accessing the internet while driving, regardless of the driver's age. It is also a "primary offense" law, which means a police officer can initiate a traffic stop without observing any other violation, the release states.

Distracted driving continues to gain recognition across the nation as a deadly problem. In 2016 alone, 3,450 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers, the release states.

For more information on distracted driving issues, visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at 501-618-8136.