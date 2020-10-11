Siloam Springs Schools received one waiver for its virtual academy from the Arkansas State Board of Education on Thursday, but will have to wait until next month to re-present a second waiver request.

The state Board of Education approved a licensure waiver that will allow teachers to teach outside of their grade or subject level but asked for more information about a class size waiver that would increase the number of students virtual teachers can serve, Superintendent Jody Wiggins reported at the Siloam Springs School Board meeting on Thursday evening.

The virtual academy began serving students this semester and currently has an enrollment of 507 students in kindergarten through grades 12.

The local school board approved the submission of the two waivers during their August meeting, under Act 1240, which allows districts to petition the state board to be granted the same waivers that are granted to open-enrollment public charter schools. The waivers are similar to those held by other virtual academies across the state, Wiggins said.

According to the application for the teacher licensure waiver, the district will make every effort to hire appropriately-licensed teachers for every grade level, but because of the fluid nature of virtual school enrollment, the number of students enrolled at each grade level may vary, so teachers may be asked to teach outside of their grade-level area or subject area to meet demand.

The waiver request specifically mentions the elementary school level where the digital provider supplies an aligned art and music curriculum. The district would like virtual classroom teachers in grades one through six to teach the curriculum since on-site music and art teachers already have a full load, the application states.

The school district withdrew the request for teacher class size and teaching load at the request of the state Board of Education, Wiggins said. The waiver would allow teachers to serve more than the current limit of 20 students in kindergarten, 25 students at the elementary school level and 30 students in a class or 150 per day at the secondary level, he said.

The waiver request states because the virtual academy setting is online and there are not established class periods, much of the instruction is not carried out at the same time. Virtual teachers do not meet with students for the same length of time and often push out assignments for students to do on their own time, Wiggins said. Many materials are already provided so, "in theory," teachers also don't have to spend as much time preparing, he said.

Wiggins recommended submitting the same class size waiver next month with additional information added to support the request.

"We are going to resubmit that next month because they did not feel they have enough information to act on it," Wiggins said. "We feel pretty good about what we asked because all of the virtual charter schools in the state have those same waivers, and so our basis for requesting that was to have a level playing field for the virtual charters we are competing against with our virtual academy."