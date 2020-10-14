50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

Winners in local punt, pass and kick competition from Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, met in Joplin for regional competition.

Youngsters from Siloam Springs were John Allison, first place, 8-year-old group; Scott Alexander, first place, 9-year-olds; Terry Ray, first, 12-year-olds; and John Webb, first, 13-year-olds. John kicked a 137.5-foot place kick and had a total score (footage) of 331. A Kansas City manager said he thinks this may be a record. Second place was won by a Joplin boy with 281.

The boys won four first place honors out of a possible six first place awards.

The next step toward a chance at the National Competition of Punt, Pass, and Kick was scheduled to be held at Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 24.

The competition was sponsored nationally each year by Ford with the Siloam Springs Jaycees co-sponsoring locally.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

In March an article appeared in this paper (the "Herald-Leader") about Paul Niccolls, who had created a way to turn lawnmowers into mulchers. Well, Niccolls was at it again.

This time he came up with an Electrician's Helper--a way for construction electricians, industrial or commercial, to organize their wiring, instead of having wires strung all over the floors of new construction projects.

"Lots of electricians have carts for holding their spools, but they won't work for new construction because there's no way you can roll them around all the debris," said Niccolls, who had come up with an inexpensive way to attach a gadget to a stud--metal or wood--with a hook for holding the wires.

Niccoll's brother-in-law, Joe Hoshaw, was in construction and the idea for the Electrician's Helper actually originated with him, as did another brand new project that was just getting off the drawing board.

"It was a guide for routering hinge beds on doors," said Niccolls. "That's going to be a nice little tool when I get done with it," he continued as he explained how he first drew plans on paper and then made a wooden prototype.

Niccolls said mulcher sales had slowed down, but he expected to see it pick up when the leaves started to fall.

His new invention attracted interest from a Springdale distributor.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Expect the unexpected in the 5A-West Conference.

Siloam Springs snapped a two-game losing streak in stunning fashion by thumping previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Greenbrier 44-29 on homecoming at John Hawks Memorial Field at Don Jones Stadium.

Siloam Springs returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns, intercepted All-State quarterback Neal Burcham three times and recovered a fumble en route to springing the upset and throwing a wrench into the 5A-West Conference standings.

In the annual battle of Panthers, Siloam Springs came out the aggressor.