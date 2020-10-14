The Siloam Springs doubles team of Eve Slater and Olha Los advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals with two wins on Monday at the 5A state tennis tournament at Hot Springs Lakeside High School.

Slater and Los defeated their opening round opponent, Kelley Pedersen and Kora Wilson of Marion 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals, the Siloam Springs duo defeated Little Rock Christian's team of Sarah Kathryn Hankins and Kendall Christian 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.

Slater and Los were scheduled to play in the semifinals on Tuesday morning. Results were not available at presstime.

Also on Monday, Siloam Springs junior Lucas Junkermann participated in the 5A boys singles tournament. Junkermann was defeated by Jonesboro's Joseph Patton 6-1, 6-1.