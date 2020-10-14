For women looking for a non-medicated natural childbirth experience, the new Low Intervention Birthing Suite is now available at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH). With minimal intervention and technology, the Low Intervention Birth Program allows staff to support patients and families in their labor and birthing goals.

The newly opened suite offers a full-sized Murphy bed, specialized labor tub, shower, birthing stool, labor balls and waterproof, wireless monitoring. The hospital also offers a variety of options for comfort during un-medicated labor including nitrous oxide for pain relief and anxiety, aromatherapy and hydrotherapy. Speak with our patient navigator to find out more about these options.

"Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is proud to offer this new service to our community," said SSRH Chief Nursing Officer Maria Wleklinski. "Our new birthing suite allows birthing mothers a more home-like atmosphere to deliver their child in, but also gives them the comfort of knowing that if hospital resources are needed we are right here to assist them."

"One important thing to remember is that patients should speak to their provider about their birth goals and if they are a candidate for a low intervention birth," said Loretta Jordan, Director of Women and Children's Services at SSRH. "Our new suite offers low-risk patients a comfortable experience for childbirth with a spacious room for expectant mothers and their support person to move around and try multiple positions in labor. This technique can increase comfort and speed progress when delivering. We're also encouraging our patients to bring music to listen to during labor while they enjoy the spa-like suite in an effort to relax the mother and help ease discomfort."

While the Low Intervention Suite is a new addition to the Women and Children's Unit, SSRH's additional labor suites are capable of accommodating low intervention pain management options and wireless monitoring. What sets the Low Intervention Suite apart from other suites is the labor tub for water immersion and the full-sized, family-friendly bed.

According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), obstetrician-gynecologists, in collaboration with midwives, nurses, patients and those who support them in labor, can help women meet their goals for labor and birth by using techniques that require minimal interventions and have high rates of patient satisfaction.

ACOG stated that evidence suggests, in addition to regular nursing care, continuous one-to-one emotional support provided by support personnel, such as a doula, is associated with improved outcomes for women in labor, shortened labor, decreased need for analgesia, fewer operative deliveries and fewer reports of dissatisfaction with the experience of labor.

Use of the Low Intervention Suite must be discussed and approved by a patient's healthcare provider. Availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information on the program or to speak with SSRH's patient navigator, call 479-215-3305 today.