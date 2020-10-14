The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished second overall in the 4A-5A division of the Greenwood Cross Country Invitational at Bell Park last Thursday.

Greenwood won its home meet with 48 points, followed by Siloam Springs 52, Pea Ridge 85, De Queen 105, Van Buren 124, Subiaco Academy 138 and Clarksville 149.

Michael Capehart finished second overall with a time of 18 minutes, 12.10 seconds behind Greenwood's Noah Embrey, who finished first at 17:33.10.

Wilson Cunningham placed fourth at 18:58.50, while Blake Morrison was fifth at 19:00.30.

Jordyn Baskin finished 20th at 20:31.60, while Luke Fields placed 23rd at 20:42.60, Jason Flores 24th at 20:47.90 and Riley Harrison 25th at 20:57.30 to complete Siloam Springs' top seven scores.

Caleb Rodgers placed 39th at 21:54.10, while Ben Humphries took 40th at 21:54.50, Cade Gunter 48th at 22:27.60, Nathen Thurstenson 68th at 23:47.50 and Layton Spence 78th at 25:01.70.

Varsity girls

The varsity girls took third place at the Greenwood Invitational.

Greenwood won first place with 29 points, followed by Pea Ridge 63, Siloam Springs 87, De Queen 105, Van Buren 111 and Clarksville 119.

Quincy Efurd led the Lady Panthers with a sixth-place finish of 22:32.60.

Jacilyn Weilnau finished 11th at 24:24.10, while Shayla Conley placed 14th at 24:54.30.

Emily Brown took 26th at 26:27.30, while Kendra Reimer was 31st at 27:48.80, Rachel Rine 44th at 29:47.20 and Leslie Cea 48th at 30:33.40 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Anna Floyd finished 49th at 30:41.10 and Sidney Pfeiffer took 59th at 32:06.90.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed second in the 5A-6A division of the junior high race.

Bentonville High was first with 31 points, followed by Siloam Springs 37, Rogers High 68, Van Buren 111, Greenwood 153, Fort Smith Chaffin 188, Fort Smith Ramsey 192, Northridge 226 and Butterfield 272.

Noah Granderson placed second overall with a time of 11:36.80 with Nathan Hawbaker right behind him in third place at 11:40.10.

Tyler Cottrell placed eighth at 12:07.10, while Jared Brewer was 14th at 12:57.70, Tommy Seitz 15th at 12:59.90, Sterling Maples 21st at 13:22.10 and Jacob Seauve 26th at 13:36.90 to round out the Panthers' top seven scores.

Sebastian Romero placed 27th at 13:38.30, while Decan Maples was 32nd at 13:54.60, Parker Malonson 36th at 14:03.20, Corbett Stephenson 39th at 14:06.40, Korbin Rogers 42nd at 14:14.40 and Max Lane 45th at 14:18.60.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Bennett Naustvik 14:35.80, Cayden Hansen 14:54.40, Zane Pickering 15:05.50, Chance Cunningham 15:11.70, Boone Eldridge 15:25.10 and Caleb Wallace 16:43.40.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls also placed second at the Greenwood meet.

Fayetteville Ramay took first place with 39 points, followed by Siloam Springs 60, Greenwood 76, Bentonville 94, Van Buren 140, Fort Smith Ramsey 186, Fort Smith Chaffin 196, Rogers High 197 and Fort Smith Darby 253.

Vanessa Frias placed fourth overall to lead the Lady Panthers with a time of 13:47.80.

Ellen Slater placed ninth at 14:34.10, while Shelby Smith was 13th at 14:43.00 and McKinley Boyd 16th at 15:17.80.

Addison Harris finished 18th at 15:29.50, while Hannah Bergthold placed 21st at 15:48.50 and Norah Perkins 23rd at 15:58.10 to round out the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Caroline Dewey placed 24th at 16:01.30, while Avery Carter was 25th at 16:02.00, Annika Timboe 33rd at 16:31.70, Faith Harris 38th at 17:10.90, Estela Gonzalez 41st at 17:24.50 and Ava Jones 55th at 17:59.40.

Brooklyn Hardcastle ran a time of 18:00.20, while Elizabeth Humphries finished in 18:01.00, Chloe Granderson 18:19.90, Danielle Brisson 18:29.10, Naomi Seauve 20:05.20, Malia Lykins 20:18.00 and Danielle Weilnau 21:47.90.