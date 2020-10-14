WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla -- Fall cleanup in West Siloam Springs will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Oct. 24 and 25, city officials announced during the Sept. 21 town meeting.

The dump site will be located by Cedar Creek Homes by the water tower on U.S. Highway 412, according to Mayor Elaine Carr. Residents are asked to bring their water bill as proof of residence when bringing items to discard, Carr said.

Residents will be able to bring items they normally could not get rid of, such things as furniture; household trash; appliances and brush, according to Waylon Chandler, code enforcement officer.

Items the town will not accept will be insecticides, paint, shingles or flammables, Chandler said. Tires will be accepted but residents will be charged by tire size, Chandler said. Prices for tires up to 17" will be $2 per tire; tires 17" and up will cost $5 per tire and tractor prices will have a charge of $15 per tire, Chandler said.

Town staff will not provide pickup service, however staff will be available to help people unload their discarded items, Chandler said.

The town is looking at renting several industrial dumpsters for the event at a cost of $200 each, Chandler said. The cost of dumping the waste is $60 a ton, he said.

When the town held its first fall cleanup in 2017, it spent between $1,300 and $1,400, and the fall cleanup cost $1,800 the following year. The town did not hold a fall cleanup in 2019, Chandler said.

"The second one, obviously more people (were) aware of it," Chandler said. "We (were) more able to get the word out and advertise it and it was really utilized."

Chandler is planning to put flyers at local gas stations to advertise, he said. One of the things West Siloam Springs wants to avoid is illegal dumping, including people from outside of the town coming to discard their items at the cleanup event, Chandler said.