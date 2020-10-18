The Siloam Springs volleyball team kept its playoff hopes alive Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Russellville in a 5A-West Conference match inside Panther Activity Center.

After dropping the first set 25-14, the Lady Panthers -- behind a strong night serving -- reeled off wins of 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to win the match.

"It was so fun," said Siloam Springs coach Joellen Wright. "This past spring Coach (Ken) Carver at JBU volunteered some time with us. He uses the phrase aggressive swing or aggressive place. Our serving was a combination of that tonight -- aggressive swings and aggressive places. The girls executed, after set 1, by keeping it away from the libero, who passes them into their offense so well. It was a good feeling to execute it against such a good team. I'm so proud of our team!"

Siloam Springs (4-14, 4-8) remains behind Russellville (5-6 5A-West) and Van Buren (5-7 5A-West) for the fourth and final playoff spot from the 5A-West. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Van Buren on Tuesday before traveling to Vilonia on Thursday for the final match of the regular season.

Emma Norberg led the Lady Panthers with 10 kills, while Clara Butler had nine kills, Makenna Thomas five kills and 30 assists, Faith Ellis and Sophia Lange four kills each and Jaedyn Soucie and Cailee Johnson both with three kills.

Hanna Fullerton led the Lady Panthers defensively with 19 digs, while Micah Curry and Maggie Torres each had 16 digs, Thomas 10 digs and Johnson eight digs.

Curry finished with five aces, while Norberg and Fullerton both had three and Torres and Thomas each with two.

Thomas, Norberg and Ellis each had two block assists, while Johnson and Butler each had one.

Greenwood 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady Bulldogs completed the season sweep of the Lady Panthers with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17) victory Tuesday at Greenwood.

Jaedyn Soucie and Emma Norberg each had six kills, while Clara Butler had five kills and Faith Ellis and Sophia Lange three kills each.

Thomas had 18 assists and one block assist, while Norberg, Ellis and Butler each had one block assist.

Thomas, Norberg and Butler each had one ace, while Hanna Fullerton had 24 digs, Thomas and Micah Curry each with 13 digs and Torres 10 digs.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play their final home match of the season Tuesday against Van Buren. Siloam Springs will travel to Vilonia on Thursday.