Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | October 18, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Oct. 5

• Oscar Alexander Martinez-Mendoza, 24, arrested in connection with residential burglary - commercial burglary; false imprisonment; domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; harassment.

• Austin Allen Cook, 19, cited in connection with theft of receiving.

• Ryan Anthony Callie, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 6

• Bianca Leticia Castillo, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jackson Reese Athey, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• April Blankenship, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Bradley Watkins, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Timothy Todd Ellis, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Byron Whiteley, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jess Colten Brown, 24 arrested in connection with aggravated assault; terroristic threatening.

Oct. 7

• Kandy Renea Drabenstott, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jadin Alexander Guerrero, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct; assault - first degree.

Oct. 8

• Arvle Lee Winkler Jr., 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Patsy Laverne Reynolds, 59, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree.

• Trona Evelyn Partain, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• John Archie Garner, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Nicole Tilghman, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Oct. 9

• Javier Oswaldo Sierra Sandoval, 27, cited in connectioin with criminal contempt.

• Timothy Delbert Adams, 43, cited in connection with battery in the third degree; failure to appear x3.

Oct. 10

• Heather Beth Vanderburg, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Arturo Caro Jr., 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; interference with emergency communications - first degree.

Oct. 11

• Zachary Quentin Haley, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Austin Wayne Thomas, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Nicholas Adam Dixon, 19, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest.

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

