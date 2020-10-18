Oct. 5
• Oscar Alexander Martinez-Mendoza, 24, arrested in connection with residential burglary - commercial burglary; false imprisonment; domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; harassment.
• Austin Allen Cook, 19, cited in connection with theft of receiving.
• Ryan Anthony Callie, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Oct. 6
• Bianca Leticia Castillo, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jackson Reese Athey, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• April Blankenship, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Bradley Watkins, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Timothy Todd Ellis, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Byron Whiteley, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jess Colten Brown, 24 arrested in connection with aggravated assault; terroristic threatening.
Oct. 7
• Kandy Renea Drabenstott, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jadin Alexander Guerrero, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct; assault - first degree.
Oct. 8
• Arvle Lee Winkler Jr., 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication - drinking in public.
• Patsy Laverne Reynolds, 59, cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree.
• Trona Evelyn Partain, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• John Archie Garner, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Tilghman, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dakota Lee Kincheloe, 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
Oct. 9
• Javier Oswaldo Sierra Sandoval, 27, cited in connectioin with criminal contempt.
• Timothy Delbert Adams, 43, cited in connection with battery in the third degree; failure to appear x3.
Oct. 10
• Heather Beth Vanderburg, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Arturo Caro Jr., 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; interference with emergency communications - first degree.
Oct. 11
• Zachary Quentin Haley, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Austin Wayne Thomas, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Adam Dixon, 19, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest.
• Alexus Ranae Herling, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.