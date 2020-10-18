City directors will consider authorizing signers for the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) grant during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

Part of the grant application process requires the city board to approve signers for all grant documents, according to a report prepared by Petriches on Oct. 13. City personnel are requesting City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Finance Director Christina Petriches be designated authorized signers for the CRF grant, the report states.

The state of Arkansas was able to set aside a portion of CRF dollars received from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments to recoup costs related to the coronavirus as well as payroll for front-line staff, the report states.

Based on the city of Siloam Springs per capita share of funds, the city could be reimbursed up to $595,811 for coronavirus related expenses, the report states.

During the pandemic the city incurred unbudgeted expenses which totaled $195,000 for unbudgeted personal protective equipment; disinfectant; remote working capabilities; and miscellaneous costs related to the coronavirus, Petriches said.

All of the costs listed are 100 percent reimbursable through the CARES Act either through FEMA and/or the state's CRF grant, Petriches said. Staff is in the process of requesting those reimbursements, Petriches said.

The board will also discuss and vote on the following items:

Consent agenda items

• Annual chemical bids submitted by multiple vendors. The board will vote to approve one year contracts with the lowest bidders.

• The 2020 surplus declaration.

• Amendment of the 2020 personnel schedule of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

• The purchase of submersible mixers for the wastewater division from JCI Industries Inc. in the amount of $93,622.

Regularly scheduled items

• Placing Ordinance 20-27 concerning the rezoning of the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-28 regarding the annexation of 39.22 acres located at 14701 North Country Club Road on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-29 concerning the annexation of 6.10 acres located at 22000 Highway 16 on its first reading.

Staff Reports

• 2019-2020 Goals' third quarter 2020 update.