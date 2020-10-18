Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a second candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

The forum will be organized much like it was in August, with opportunities for people to get to know the candidates live or via ZOOM and Facebook Live, according to Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO. Seating at the library will be limited in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, he said.

Library capacity for the event is 35 people with social distancing guidelines, Hulbert said. Participants who do not wish to physically attend may do so by going to the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83026945807 or by phone at 312-626-6799 and entering Meeting ID number 830 2694 5807.

Candidates who have been invited include City Directors Carol Smiley (Position Six) and Bob Coleman (Position Seven) and their challengers Nathanael Stone and David Allen, respectively; as well as state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-87) and her challenger Michael Bennett-Spears (D), and Senator Jim Hendren (R-2) and his challenger Ryan Craig (D).

Presently, all candidates are planning to attend the forum, Hulbert said. In the event a candidate is unable to attend physically or virtually, they will have the ability to provide a written statement that can be read by the moderator at the forum, Hulbert said. The moderator will have four minutes to read the written statement from the candidate, Hulbert said.

The first portion will be devoted to candidates for the state house and state senate and the second section will be for the runoff candidates for city board positions six and seven. Each candidate will have two minutes to introduce themselves.

Following the introductions candidates will have two minutes to answer four questions submitted by constituents who will have the ability to submit questions before and during the forum, Hulbert said. Anyone wishing to submit questions may do so by emailing them to [email protected], Hulbert said.

After the question and answer period, each candidate will have two minutes to provide closing statements, Hulbert said.