Photo Submitted A 1933 Chevrolet Coup owned by Legacy Jewelry Owner Jim Ellis. This model has wood floors and has an all steel body. The car is actually not painted hot pink but Wild Raspberry. Jim will be driving his Coup during Cruise Night.

Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to show off their hot rods during Siloam Springs' first cruise night planned for 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Jim and Gaylene Ellis of Legacy Jewelry will host the event.

"This is a way for people to be outside and not be in each other's business and social distance," Gaylene said.

Cruise night is open to anyone who wants to display their vehicle, Gaylene said. The event does not have any participation fees, people just need to show up, she said.

The cruise route will be from South Tulsa Street to South Mount Olive Street then down the hill to West University Street where they will turn onto University Street and take that to South Holly Street then turn back onto Tulsa, Jim said.

There is no official starting or stopping point on the route and vehicles may stop if someone wants to chat with the driver about their vehicle, Jim said. Bell Office Supply and Siloam Springs Middle School are allowing drivers to park their vehicles and display them there for anyone who wants to see them up close, he said.

Gravette auto enthusiasts group Gravette Cruise and Quarantine canceled their cruise night and will be forming a convoy down to Siloam Springs to join in with the cruise, according to the club's founder Shane Hargrave.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and tickets can be purchased for $1 per ticket or 6/$5. The winner will receive half of the total amount of the pot, Gaylene said. The other half will be split between the police and fire departments for whatever they may need, Gaylene said. Tickets for the 50/50 drawing may be purchased at Barnett's Dairyette, Grease Monkey and Legacy Jewelry, she said.

The 50/50 ticket holders will be eligible for a drawing for a free oil change from Grease Monkey immediately following the drawing for the 50/50 prize, Gaylene said. Anyone wanting to register for the free oil change just needs to buy a 50/50 ticket and they will automatically be entered, she said.

Tickets will be drawn at about 8:30 in the Bell Office Supply parking lot, Gaylene said.

Area restaurants will also offer specials that night, including the following:

• Barnett's is offering two free ice cream tokens per vehicle for cruisers plus 10 percent off for diners as well as having gift cards as door prizes, according to Julie Martin who represents Barnett's.

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria plans to offer 10 percent off on all food (no alcohol), according to owner Don Lurie.

• Jim's Razorback Pizza will offer 10 percent off all tickets for the night of the cruise, according to owner Alex Wilson.

• Cafe on Broadway is offering 10 percent off their entire menu and happy hour prices all day on their bar menu, according to co-owner Melissa Gute.

• TJ's Pizza is offering 10 percent off all tickets with a minimum of $20 or buy one pizza and get the second for 25 percent off, according to manager Emily Gibson. She also said the deals cannot be combined. Customers will have to choose one or the other.

• Angelino's is offering 15 percent off to customers that evening, according to manager Jhoana Martinez.

• Callahan's Steak House will discount their 12 ounce Ribeye to $18.49 for the evening, according to manager William Hall.

• Matador is offering 10 percent off tickets that evening, Gaylene said.

More information is available by calling Legacy Jewelry at 479-373-2255