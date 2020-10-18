The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team reeled off 33 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Springdale George 33-22 on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (3-5) trailed 6-0 at halftime after George scored with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Siloam Springs responded in the second half with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mason Simmons to Anthony Sandoval to tie the game 6-6 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter.

Siloam Springs took the lead for good more than two minutes later.

George Leroy blocked a George punt, and Jed Derwin ran in a five-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead with 4:30 left in the third.

The Panthers opened the fourth with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Simmons to Sandoval for a 20-6 lead.

Saul Urena had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with a 27-6 lead with 6:40 left in the game. Simmons added a 38-yard touchdown run with 4:30 left as Siloam Springs went up 33-6.

George scored to make it 33-14 and recovered an onside kick to set up another touchdown to set the final score.

The ninth-graders host Springdale Central this Thursday.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-graders improved to 7-0 on the season with a 28-16 win over George on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

George scored the opening touchdown and two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

After recovering a George fumble late in the second quarter, Jackson Still ran in a 13-yard touchdown to pull within 8-6.

Kimber Haggard recovered another George fumble later in the quarter and the Panthers cashed in with a 52-yard touchdown to take a 12-8 lead. Still ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-8 at halftime.

With 3:40 left in the third, Gio Flores ran for a 64-yard touchdown and Mikey McKinley ran in the two-point conversion for a 22-8 lead.

George answered with a score to pull within 22-16, but Flores added an 18-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left to take a 28-16 lead.

The Panthers play their final home game of the regular season Thursday against Springdale Central.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-graders improved to 3-4 overall with an 8-6 win over Springdale J.O. Kelly.

Fabian Lara ran eight times for 75 yards with one touchdown, while Tristan Anglin had seven carries for 45 yards and Jonathan Hyde five carries for 16 yards. Hyde completed three passes for 20 yards, including two to Jack O'Brien and one to Max Carter.

Defensively, Lara had five tackles and two tackles for loss and a sack. Anglin had four tackles and two tackles for loss. Jayden Hooton had three tackles and caused a fumble. Mason Short had two tackles for loss while Stewart Schwaninger had three tackles and recovered a fumble.

The seventh-graders host Springdale Hellstern this Thursday.