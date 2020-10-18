Adair jumped all over Kansas early in a 52-7 win over the Comets on Thursday at Adair.

Adair led 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 at halftime.

Kansas scored its only touchdown in the third quarter.

The Comets (2-3, 1-3 District 2A-8) are scheduled to host Nowata on Friday at Dee Neel Stadium.

Midway 46, Oaks 0

Oaks fell to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in District C-4 after a 46-0 loss at Midway on Thursday.

The Warriors fell behind 32-0 in the first quarter and 46-0 at halftime.

Oaks is scheduled to play at Coyle on Friday.

Colcord, Watts canceled

Both Colcord and Watts had their games canceled on Thursday.

Colcord was supposed to play Hulbert, while Watts was supposed to play Gans.

Colcord (5-1, 2-1 District A-8) is back in action Friday at Talihina, while Watts (4-1, 1-0 District B-6) is at home against Arkoma.