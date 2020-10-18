The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped a 2-0 (25-21, 25-16) decision at Bentonville West on Thursday.

The defeat was the seventh straight for the Lady Panthers (7-9).

On Oct. 6, the Lady Panthers were defeated 2-0 (27-25, 25-20) by Springdale Lakeside and Oct. 8 they lost a 2-1 (25-10, 21-25, 15-8) match to Fayetteville White.

The ninth-graders wrap up their season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington.

The seventh-and-eighth-grade teams play their final games of the season Monday against Rogers Lingle and Tuesday at Farmington.