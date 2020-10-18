The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team dropped a 2-0 (25-21, 25-16) decision at Bentonville West on Thursday.
The defeat was the seventh straight for the Lady Panthers (7-9).
On Oct. 6, the Lady Panthers were defeated 2-0 (27-25, 25-20) by Springdale Lakeside and Oct. 8 they lost a 2-1 (25-10, 21-25, 15-8) match to Fayetteville White.
The ninth-graders wrap up their season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington.
The seventh-and-eighth-grade teams play their final games of the season Monday against Rogers Lingle and Tuesday at Farmington.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.