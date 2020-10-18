The number of active covid-19 cases in Siloam Springs School District and John Brown University has remained steady since last week.

On Friday, the school district reported 14 active positive cases, up two since the previous week, including six student cases and eight staff member cases. The cumulative total of cases increased from 41 cases last week to 51 cases this week. Twenty staff members and 92 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Friday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

Northside Elementary School was closed on Friday so the building could be cleaned and sanitized after a staff member tested positive for covid-19 and seven other staff members were identified as probable close contacts with the individual, according to a message on the district website. The school is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

JBU reported two active student cases on Friday and zero active employee cases, the same as the previous week. Seven students and zero employees were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday, the university website stated. The university has reported a cumulative total of 35 cases since last spring, up two from the previous week.

Thirty-seven new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District, and 39 were reported in the community of Siloam Springs in the past two weeks, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.