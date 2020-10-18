James Walter Kuykendall

April 12, 1939 – October 14, 2020

Jim was born in Muskogee, Okla., to Irby and Effie Kuykendall. He was the only boy, surrounded by his three loving sisters, June, Barbara and Ginger. He constantly fished with his Dad, worked at Kuykendall Pontiac, and played varsity basketball for the Muskogee Roughers.

He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Foster, on June 19, 1959. After high school, he went to work for the Midland Valley Railroad, later joined Fred Jones Ford Remanufacturing in Oklahoma City and later Jacksonville, Florida.

The tragic death of the couple's three-year-old daughter, Jamie, brought them back to Oklahoma in 1964. Dorothy's father, Jack Foster of Frix and Foster Construction took Jim to Mr. Dick Albert and said, "I have a boy here that will make you a good hand." The rest is history.

After a long, successful career with Albert Equipment Co., Oklahoma's Caterpillar dealer, he started his own business, Equipment World, Inc., in March of 1983 amidst the oil bust. He loved the equipment business, he loved his customers, and he loved building personal relationships; he worked hard to build a successful business that is still in operation today – some 37 years later! He was a member of many industry associations, especially the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.

After a long battle with a myriad of health issues, Jim passed peacefully on Wednesday night. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy of West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma; his oldest son, Jack of Las Vegas, Nevada; his son, Jimmy and girlfriend Marla of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandsons – his pride and joy - Will, Weston, and Jared of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three sisters, June, Barbara , and Ginger; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and many, many lifetime friends. He was an incredible people person, leaving an indelible mark on many lives.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City at 13313 N. Kelley Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wanda Lee Reynolds

Wanda Lee Reynolds, 88, of Ada, Oklahoma, formerly of Siloam Springs, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Jan Frances Care Center in Ada.

Wanda was born on June 16, 1932, in Siloam Springs, the daughter of Rupert Bailey and Lela Pense Bailey. She was the widow of the late Fred Reynolds, whom she married on December 13, 1951, and who preceded her in death in 1990.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Reynolds of Siloam Springs and Melvin Reynolds and wife Melanie of Ada, Oklahoma; one daughter, Donna Smith and husband John of Siloam Springs; a daughter-in-law, Jeannie Reynolds of Gentry, wife of Wanda's late son, Merrill Reynolds; nine grandchildren, Katerina Reynolds, Jordan Reynolds, Dillon Smith, Ryan Smith, David Reynolds, Jamie Simmons, Joe McFarland, Randy McFarland and Chris McFarland; and several great-grandchildren, as well. Her most recent great-grandson was one-year-old Greyson Smith, whose pictures, videos, and visits were an added source of joy during her final year. Other loved ones include several precious nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Wanda was a graduate of the Siloam Springs High School Class of 1950 and was a salutatorian of her class. She also attended John Brown University. Wanda played high school basketball, and several of her children and grandchildren later carried on the tradition by participating in high school or college sports.

Wanda had an incredible work ethic and worked for various companies in the areas of food processing, garment manufacturing and food service. Along with her husband, Fred, she owned and operated a dairy farm in the beautiful countryside east of Siloam Springs.

As a young child Wanda accepted Jesus Christ as her savior, and throughout her life was affiliated most often with Assembly of God congregations in the places where she lived. Her faith in Christ guided her daily actions, most notably in her love for her family and the kindness she showed to everyone.

Services are entrusted to the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs; mask and social distancing procedures will be strictly followed. Visitation will be held at Backstrom-Pyeatte, Siloam Springs at 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020. A graveside service following visitation will be held at the Fairmount Cemetery near Gentry on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Marilyn Ruth Scacewater

Marilyn Ruth Scacewater, 91, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 3, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born April 17, 1929, in Stilwell, Okla., to R.C. "Tip" Atchley and Ella Mae Phillips Atchley. She married Jimmy Jack Scacewater on Aug. 3, 1946, in Stilwell. They moved to Siloam Springs from Noel, Mo., in 1955. She owned and operated Marilyn's Dress Shop for 15 ½ years. She was a member of First Christian Church in Siloam Springs.

She was past matron of Order of the Eastern Star and past president of Beta Gamma chapter Beta Sigma Phi. She was a member of the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary and received her 1,000 hour pin. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Birthday Bunch.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and granddaughter, Kimberly Scacewater.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Rick Scacewater and wife Debbie of Joplin, Mo., and Mike Scacewater and wife Shannon of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Karen Ward and husband Gary of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Dr. Todd Scacewater officiating.

The family requested that everyone in attendance wear their own face masks and to remain distanced at least six feet apart in family groups.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis House, 1402 N. Inglewood, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.