A zoning code update requiring residents and businesses to have a permit to build a fence or pave a driveway on their properties was unanimously approved by the planning commission during Tuesday's meeting.

The code change, which will go before the city board on Nov. 3 as an ordinance with three readings, states residential permits will cost $10 and commercial permits will cost $25, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

The reason behind the code change is that fences and driveways are subject to zoning regulations, but not to any form of permitting, which has led to code violations city staff is unaware of until the construction has already been completed, Rhoads said.

"The whole purpose of the permit is not to bring about more regulations on people but to alert staff of these things happening so we can inform (residents and business owners) of what the potential rules are that will impact their project," Rhoads said.

Previous violations included fences that were built on proposed sidewalks or key infrastructures such as meters and manhole covers, Rhoads said. Paving violations included having a gravel parking lot with more than 10 spaces; paved lots without acknowledgement of green-space buffers or lots that are not weighted for vehicles, he said.

Along with the permits, the code change also defines the term sight distance triangle, Rhoads said. Sight Distance Triangle relates to fencing but is generally an issue the city wants to address, Rhoads said in an email. He did not elaborate as to why the city chose to address the issue at this particular time.

The meaning of the term sight distance triangle, according to the zoning code, is a triangular area at the corner between any two intersecting streets:

• Where the apex of the triangle is the point of intersection of the two street curb lines/edge of pavements.

• The shorter leg of the triangle, which is parallel to a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal, device, or stop sign, is extended 18 feet from the apex along the abutting curb or edge of roadway pavement.

• The longer leg is measured perpendicular to the said stopped vehicle, measured abutting the curb or edge of roadway pavement at the distance based on the street class designation as shown in the chart in the diagram below this definition.

• The hypotenuse joins the ends of the triangle legs.

Commissioner Ted Song asked Rhoads what will happen to those who have already committed these violations. Rhoads said the code change is only applicable to new projects.

Commissioner Isaac McKinney asked if there could be a public relations campaign gradually leading up to the implementation of the fee. Rhoads said city staff do not want the fee to be so high it impedes the project, but high enough so residents and business owners know that a permit is required.

"We've run into situations where permits and licenses that don't require fees, people tend to think they are not required, because there's no fee therefore you don't need it," Rhoads said.

Commissioner Chris Salley asked about the sight distance triangle, wondering if someone in the historic district wants to build an ornamental iron fence in their front yard would the fence need to be 18 feet from the roadway.

Rhoads read the complete definition of sight distance triangle and said there is no stationary objects taller than 30 inches that's measured from the pavement of the elevation that the motor vehicle rests shall be within this area so the key term is 30 inches. If a resident from the historic district wants an ornamental fence, it cannot be more than 30 inches, he said.

The planning commission voted on and approved the following items:

• A rezoning development permit to rezone 125 A and B E. Kenwood St. from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial).

• A rezoning development permit for the 2100-2500 block of Villa View Drive; the 2100-2700 block of Orchard Hill Road; the 1800-1900 block of Sycamore Heights Road from A-1 (Agricultural) to R-1 (Residential Large).

• A preliminary plat development permit for 14505 N. Country Club Road

• A final plat development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road

• A significant development permit for 14701 N. Country Club Road

• A lot consolidation permit for 810 W. Elgin St.

• A lot split development permit for the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood St.

• A lot split development permit for the 14800 to 14900 block of South Arkansas Highway 43.