All six candidates for local municipal office spoke at Siloam Springs Republican Women's meeting on Monday night.

Judy Nation, who is running unopposed for mayor, and Reid Carroll, who received the majority of votes for city board position five in the Aug. 11 election, were the first to present. They were followed by position six candidates incumbent Carol Smiley and Nathanael Stone, and position seven candidates incumbent Bob Coleman and former Mayor David Allen, who face each other in the Nov. 3 runoff election.

Former state Rep. Johnathan Barnett (R-District 87) also spoke about ballot Issue 1, concerning the continuation of a half-cent sales tax to pay for a highway and infrastructure program, and Issue 3, which raises the standards required to amend the state constitution.

Nation told the audience about her goals as future mayor of Siloam Springs and reviewed the 13 goals the city board set for the upcoming year during the July board meeting.

"My heart is here, my desire to serve the citizens is here," she said. "I hope that as mayor that I will be able to promote the ideas and goals that our board has set.'

Carroll, who won 52.44 percent of the vote in the August said his love for the community encourages him to serve on the city board and called for patience and common sense actions and decisions.

Smiley, who received 47.81 percent of the vote in August, said her experience as a city board member and chairperson of the planning commission has given her an understanding of municipal government.

"My mission is to continue to advocate for you through fact-based logic, fiscal responsibility and respect for all citizens, not just some but all," she said.

She noted the accomplishments the city has achieved, through the support of the public, during her time as a director, including upgrading the wastewater treatment plant, the addition of a new transfer station, two new fire stations, a new police station, an overpass and an electric substation and the remodel of an existing fire station. In addition, through the sale of Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, the city was able to build a library, park and amphitheater and add other quality of life improvements throughout town, she said.

Smiley also noted that when she began serving on the city board, the city had $15 million in reserves and currently the city is set to end the year with $28 million in reserves.

Smiley said she was honored to take part in the decision-making process for the 2021-2022 goal-making process and hopes to continue helping update the comprehensive master plan in 2021. Her additional personal goals include enhancing infrastructure, seeking input from all citizens, focusing on keeping Siloam Springs business friendly, preserving the historical charm of the city and maintaining the economic vitality of the community.

"This is just a sampling of what goes on behind the scenes in your city government," Smiley said. "This is serious business. Not only is experience important, it's necessary. One director doesn't just walk in and make changes, we are a seven member board working together to accomplish the good for you."

Stone, who received 30.94 percent of the vote in August, said he has been a small business owner for more than 20 years and has seen local businesses struggle under increasing regulation. As owner of a sign company, Lightening Bolt Advertising, Stone said that he sees Siloam Springs is second only to Fayetteville in regulations for businesses and in the time it takes to complete a small project, such as installing a sign.

"You either have to grow to this point its not a small business anymore or you have to go out of business," he said. "We are at that crossroads right now."

He said he would like Siloam Springs to have a unique vision, separating itself from the rest of Northwest Arkansas, even if that means the city has to say no to some things.

"These short term quality of life things can look really awesome but its going to have a cost at some point, so we can bring down tax and we can use it for more for people to improve the quality of life for their family," he said.

He ended his presentation with a prayer for the audience.

Coleman, who received 45.28 percent of the vote in August, also noted the accomplishments the city has made in recent years, highlighting the new library, amphitheater and Memorial Park.

"But that is not why we are here," he said. 'There are new and exiting things in our future. Benton County has been growing by the thousands of families per year and it is our challenge to meet the needs of these new residents while preserving our level of service to current residents. The old adage of build it and they will come is now changed, they are coming, we better be ready."

Coleman said the city needs to develop an annexation strategy to increase revenue in order to continue to provide affordable and fair water rates. He also brought up concerns that reducing revenue to police and fire could impact the city's Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, which could increase the cost of fire insurance to residents and businesses.

It is important for board members to be accessible to the public, Coleman said.

"It's an exciting time to be in Siloam Springs," he said. "No matter how much we think we would like to go back to the good old days, whatever that means, the future is bright before us. The best is yet to come."

Allen, who received 33.72 percent of the vote in August, pointed to his experience serving position 1 during the 1990s and as mayor from 2008 through 2012. During his first tenure on the city board, Siloam Springs built city hall, the Family Aquatic Center and Fire Station No. 1, he said. The city also developed its first street master plan and upgraded the water and wastewater system, he said.

Allen said he believes in common sense, instilled in him by his father and grandfather, and in running the city like a business.

He called for less regulation, also claiming like Stone that Siloam Springs is second only to Fayetteville in regulation. Allen also raised concerns about the increase in utility rates and recalled the city's failed attempt to bring in a new stream of revenue through high speed internet service, which was voted down by the public in 2012.

Allen said the $10 million for the sale of the hospital was supposed to be an emergency fund, but was instead spent on quality of life projects, raising concerns about how floods, tornadoes or the covid-19 pandemic could impact the city's finances in the future.

"Things like a city have got to be run like a business," he said. "We cannot have people on the board that come in and see the amount of money the city has and want to be like a kid in a candy store with a $100 bill. We need to be taking care of the needs of the people. Yes there are lots of lists of wants but we need to be taking care of the needs."

Allen, Coleman, Stone and Smiley will be addressing the public again on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum along with candidates for local state offices. The forum is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Public Library and will also be broadcast via Zoom and Facebook Live.