Habitat for Humanity of Benton County has partnered with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Dogwood Junction to host two donation pick-up events at the bicycle shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 14 respectively, according to a press release issued by Habitat for Humanity.

The organization will set up in the parking lot of Dogwood Junction, now located at 4650 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. and accept items like gently used construction materials, furnishings and more which will then be resold at Habitat's ReStore, the release states.

"Donations to the ReStore are a great way to support the Habitat mission, said Community Engagement Coordinator Katie Holroyd. "We hope communities in western Benton County will participate in this donation day and get involved with the work Habitat is doing. Our team is looking forward to growing our partnerships within the communities."

Habitat Benton County is working to increase it's reach into western Benton County and is continuing the effort with these upcoming donation pick-up days, the release states.

Habitat encourages the community to use this as an opportunity to clean out furniture, light fixtures, decor and more, and donate it to support a great cause, the release states.

Additionally it redirects materials to be reused rather than end up in a landfill, the release states. All ReStore items go back into the organization to fund a portion of the builds each year, the release states.

Habitat for Humanity cannot accept the following items:

• Textiles.

• Box televisions, computers, cable boxes, routers, electronics.

• Furniture with major damage.

• Broken or incomplete items.

• Fitness equipment.

• Baby/child items.

• Safety equipment.

• Medical Equipment.

• Unframed glass/unframed mirrors.

• Hollow core, flat panel doors/bi-fold doors.

• Paint.

• Desks made of particle board or very large.

• Loose light bulbs.

• Central heat units electric or gas.

• Gas fireplaces.

• Fluorescent lights or bulbs.

• Gas or propane appliances.

• Chemicals.

• Dishwashers older than five years.

• Window blinds.

• Trim with nails and/or measuring less than six feet.

• Hot water heaters, sink faucets without lead-free certification.

• Vanity counter tops without base.

• Used tile and wood/vinyl flooring.

• Window screens.

• Kitchenware.

• Single-pane windows.

• Books.

• Pianos/organs/musical instruments.

• Jetted tubs.

• Shower doors.

• Used carpet and/or smaller than 10'x10' (100 square foot).

• Garage doors and parts.

• A/C units.

For more information contact Katie Holroyd at 479-335-5970 or email at [email protected]