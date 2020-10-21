The Siloam Springs junior high girls finished sixth in the 5A-6A division on Friday afternoon at the Van Buren Classic.

Fayetteville finished first with 42 points, followed by Springdale Central 76, Vilonia 80, Greenwood 134, Bentonville High 146, Siloam Springs 157, Bentonville West 167, Fort Smith Chaffin 202, Van Buren 219, Fayetteville Ramay 265, Fort Smith Ramsey 302, Fort Smith Kimmons 359 and Fort Smith Darby 363.

Because of covid-19 restrictions, the junior high races were held Friday afternoon with the senior high on Saturday morning.

Siloam Springs was missing two of its top runners in ninth-graders Shelby Smith and Ellen Slater, who were both promoted to the senior high squad.

Vanessa Frias led the Lady Panthers with a time of 13 minutes, 8.39 seconds, finishing fifth overall.

McKinley Boyd placed 29th at 14:34.64, while Avery Carter was 39th at 14:54.87 and Addison Harris 43rd at 15:04.29.

Brooklyn Hardcastle placed 48th at 15:17.15, while Lillian Wilkie was right behind her at 15:17.75 and Annika Timboe 58th at 15:27.29 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Faith Harris placed 62nd at 15:37.95, while Estela Gonzalez was 66th at 15:46.86, Hailey Fox 67th at 15:49.38, Danielle Brisson 75th at 16:16.61, Chloe Granderson 85th at 16:32.11, Norah Perkins 86th at 16:32.56, Ava Jones 87th at 16:35.67 and Laura Fields 95th at 16:51.85.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Elizabeth Humphries 17:07.70, Malia Lykins 17:37.83, Abby Herndon 17:44.05, Kathryne Hilburn 17:49.94 and Naomi Seauve 18:05.34.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed seventh overall.

Springdale Central won the meet with 47 points, followed by Bentonville 60, Fayetteville Junior High 77, Bentonville West 88, Vilonia 118, Rogers Heritage 162, Siloam Springs 177, Greenwood 230, Van Buren 259, Fayetteville Ramay 295, Fort Smith Ramsey 342, Fort Smith Chaffin 343, Fort Smith Kimmons 418, Northridge 444 and Van Buren Butterfield 456.

The Panthers were running without three of their top freshmen in Nathan Hawbaker, Tyler Cottrell and Charlie Hyde, who were promoted to the senior high squad.

Freshman Noah Granderson, who is expected to be promoted this week, led the Panthers with a sixth-place finish of 11:13.09.

Tommy Seitz placed 30th at 12:11.95, while Jack O'Brien was 52nd at 12:35.66 and Jared Brewer 55th at 12:38.40.

Sterling Maples was 56th at 12:38.62, while Jacob Seauve 60th at 12:46.81 and Chance Cunningham 61st at 12:50.07 to round out the Panthers' top seven finishes.

Parker Malonson placed 70th at 13:04.63, with Korbin Rogers 79th at 13:20.35, Bennett Naustvik 87th at 13:25.47, Corbett Stephenson 89th at 13:28.55, Max Lane 93rd at 13:33.23 and Decan Maples 96th at 13:43.67.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Boone Eldridge 13:54.48, Zane Pickering 13:55.13, Ivan Parra 13:57.87, William Bowles 14:03.24, Morgan Lloyd 16:05.18 and Corban Timboe 16:53.53.

Up next

The junior high cross country teams will run at the 5A-West Conference Meet at Vilonia on Oct. 27.