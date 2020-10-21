Photo submitted At the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs Club meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 28 Springs Banquet Room, Katie Rennard had the pleasure of introducing her daughter, Michele Markovich, principal of the Main Street Academy, as guest speaker. Markovich spoke to the club on conducting school during the covid-19 pandemic. Pictured (from left) are president-elect Stephen Johnston, Markovich, and Rennard. The club's next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 28 Springs Banquet Room. Please RSVP through the club's Facebook page or website, siloamspringskiwanis.com, by 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
