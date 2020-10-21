50 years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

Mayor Bill Jamison signed the proclamation proclaiming Nov. 22 - 28 "We Love America" Week in Siloam Springs. To witness the signing were Billy Vernon, Assistant Chairman; Jim Henderson Jr., committeeman; Bernard Jones, City Council representative; and A.P. Vohs, Committee Chairman for Siloam Springs and the State of Arkansas.

At a breakfast meeting at Eastgate Restaurant the "We Love America" committee noted that $200 of the $400 needed for the project had been received through donations from clubs and other interested individuals. The project still needed $200 to cover the expenses for purchasing materials for FREE distribution in the Siloam Springs area. The materials consisted of pocket cards to be worn in the suit-coat pocket or shirt pocket, arm bands of Red, White and Blue for every student in grade school, high school and college to wear, bumper stickers for the auto, window signs for all businesses, table tents for all restaurant tables and window decals for homes and businesses.

The purpose of "We Love America" was to show that regardless of our feelings towards events as they are occurring in our country, we love it and the flag that represents it.

(The proclamation was printed in the newspaper following the article.)

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Kiley Weir, 9-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Lori Weir of Siloam Springs, showed the Reserve Champion Female in the Junior Shorthorn Cattle Show at the Arkansas State Fair.

Siloam Springs took another step towards post-season play as the Panthers posted 23 first-half points on their way to a 30-12 win over the Pulaski Oak Grove Hornets.

The win ultimately proved costly as injuries to Lance Moore and Grant Garrett thinned out the offense's ranks already thin from the loss of Paul Eiland, Marty On-The-Hill and Kyle Corbin. Siloam Springs Panthers' Head Coach Steve Avery disputed the claim that the injuries made the game "costly" for the Panthers, saying it provides an opportunity for his other players.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The John Brown University women's soccer team continued its dominance with a 4-0 shutout of Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee (Okla.). The win moved the women to 9-3-1 overall and into third place in the SAC with a 5-2 record.

JBU scored one goal in the first period and added three more in the second. Senior Sarah Kidd put the Eagles on the board in the 19th minute after seniors Camille Malkiewicz and Alex McMichael worked together to pick up the assist. Malkiewicz added a second goal at the beginning of the second period and senior Natiel Bauer scored in the 81st minute with Malkiewicz and freshman Ashley Cochran getting credit for the assist. Cochran sealed the deal with a fourth goal in the 89th minute after scoring unassisted.

Sophomore Faith Thurman earned the shutout after recording five saves.