Siloam Springs Middle School Adopters will host its annual chili supper fundraiser for the school but with a social distancing twist -- a drive-through chili supper and Facebook Auction.

The chili supper will be a take-out only meal and may be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the middle school, located at 600 S. Dogwood St.

The Facebook auction will be open from Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 9. The auction will feature donated items including gift certificates to local businesses as well as restaurants and national chains, holiday gifts and more.

Community members can preorder their chili supper by picking up an order form at the front office of the middle school during school hours, then bringing it back to the office.

The takeout meal will consist of chili, corn chips and a snack dessert. An eight ounce chili will be sold for $5; a 32 ounce chili will cost $15; a dozen dinner rolls will carry a price tag of $5; and an 8x8 pan of four large cinnamon rolls will be available for $5, the release states.

When picking up the meal, customers are asked to give volunteers the name used on the order form. Payments of cash, check or credit card will be accepted, the release states.

Proceeds from the fundraiser and auction will be used to help fund an outdoor classroom. The Adopters' goal is to raise $2,000 through the fundraiser. Anyone unable to participate but still interested in donating to the adopters may send a donation to the middle school office, the release states.

For more information please contact the Siloam Springs Middle School at 479-524-6184.