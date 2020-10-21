John 'Jimmy' William Estes

John "Jimmy" William Estes, 90, of Colcord, Okla., died Oct. 18, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Siloam Springs to Henry Lewis Estes and Rosie Anna Asher. He was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church of Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Adams.

Survivor include his nieces, Connie McGarreh and Larry of Colcord, Tammy Swank and husband Jimmy of Gentry, Ark.; nephews, Ronnie Lofland and wife Reita of Horatio, Ark., Rusty Cothren and wife Amanda of Winslow, Ark.; and great-niece, Terri Hauson and husband Randy of Gentry.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Ark., with Pastor Bill Bowen officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Dickson Cemetery prior to service.

For the visitation and funeral service, guests will be required to wear their own face mask and social distance per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon International or Elite Hospice, 4847 Kaylee Ave., Suite A, Springdale, AR 72762.

Harold Burl Newton

Harold Burl Newton, 89, of Gentry, Ark., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Marionville, Mo., to Burl Newton and Nellie E. (Forrester) Newton. He married Carolyn Sue Ott on Aug. 19, 1977, in Miami, Okla. He enjoyed writing music and poetry and recently published a book on the prophecy of Daniel and Revelation. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elda Wilfley and Doris Wilson; one brother, Jack L. Newton; one daughter, Lynette Ball; his wife, Carolyn Sue Newton; stepson, Joe Ott; and one step-grandchild, LaTonya Grover.

He is survived by a son, Harold M. Newton and wife Twyla of Springdale, Ark.; a daughter, Jill Duncan and husband Scott of Elkins, Ark.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Debbie Melton and husband Almus of Bella Vista, Ark., Cheryl Holm and husband Gerald of Gentry, Crystal Reiter of Jay, Okla.; five step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at the Butler Creek Cemetery near Sulphur Springs at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Mark Donald Nodurfth

Mark Donald Nodurfth, 66-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away at home after an extended illness on October 3, 2020. Mark was born August 4,1954, in Wichita, Kansas, to Martin Elmer Nodurfth and Opal Virginia Millard Nodurfth Rush McCain. Mark married Carla Pearson Nodurfth on July 18, 1981, and together they have two boys, Matt and Josh. Mark received an associate degree from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and electrical and maintenance certification from Okmulgee Tech and began his career in Cody, Wyoming, rewinding motors. Looking for a warmer climate, he moved to Houston, Texas.

Mark worked for Houston Power & Light as a precipitator specialist for coal burning plants. He traveled to every state doing inspections, except Hawaii! He got tired of traveling and went to work for Central Power & Light as an electrician and working foreman of electrical and instrumentation in Corpus Christi and Victoria, Texas, where he and Carla first raised their boys. The family moved back to Siloam Springs in 1994. His career ended at Allen Canning Co. Mark was affiliated with Nicodemus Community Church. He loved to tinker, attend auctions, experiment and invent things. Mark was very accomplished with his hands and mind; he could build or fix anything in his imagination.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Susan and Karen.

Mark is survived by Carla and their two sons; Joshua James Nodurfth and wife Allicia, grandson, Corey Nathaniel of Russellville, Ark.; Matthew Ryan Nodurfth and partner Maegan Cowan of San Francisco, California; brother, Martin Elmer Nodurfth Jr. (Marty) of White Hall, Ark.; nephew, T.C. Nodurfth and wife Molly Keckhaver of Little Rock, Ark.; niece, Kelly Nodurfth and fiancé Josh Greenwood of Hong Kong; and Mother-in-law, Barbara Johnson Pearson of Siloam Springs, Ark.

An outside drop-in memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, from 11-2 at their home, 20054 Nicodemus Church Road, Siloam Springs. Feel free to come by, share memories, and visit a bit. Social distancing will be in place. Please wear your own masks. If you wish to make donations in Mark's name, please remember Gideons International, and American Diabetes Association. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

