Never in a million years did I believe I would become a statistic.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would come down with covid-19.

But that's exactly what has happened in my life -- and in my family -- dating back two weeks today.

It was Wednesday, Oct. 7, when the fever and aches started. My wife had already not been feeling well and had gone to get a covid test, and when the dreaded aches and chills started in my body, I went and did the same.

Because the symptoms had just started that day for the most part, I was told to come back the next day and take the test as doing it right then likely would have brought back a false negative.

Needing answers, Amy and I went over to Springdale the following morning where we were able to get a rapid test done at Walgreens. Within the hour, we had our results -- both of us were positive.

Over the next three days, my body felt like it had what I would label a "super flu." I had tremendous body aches and ran a fever. I had lots of congestion, which luckily moved out of my chest fairly easy with fluids. And headaches were ever present.

By Monday, a lot of the fever and aches had gone away, but my wife was not so lucky. We ended up having to take her to the emergency room last Monday at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital with complications breathing, heart issues and other problems related to covid-19.

The next day, both of my kids tested positive despite my wife and I isolating from them ever since we suspected we had it.

It was a tough, tough first week. The last seven days have been better but still not easy. There are moments when this virus has still left us flat on our back with no warning.

Take it serious folks. Wear the mask, social distance, wash your hands. Catching the virus itself is no fun, but the aftermath of it may be even worse and what it can do to your life.

I've missed two straight Siloam Springs football games and two home volleyball matches. My wife has missed her job for nearly two weeks and my kids have been out of school in person for that long as well.

I'll be back at Panther Stadium on Friday as Siloam Springs takes on Mountain Home. I'll be happy to be back.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.