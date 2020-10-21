Fear can mean "False Evidence Appearing Real." If you see a grizzly bear chasing you and he's gaining on you, that's not false evidence, that's reality. It's time to peddle faster! But much of the time we're overtaken by fear when it's unnecessary to be afraid. We've believed something that is not true, or we're forecasting an event that may not actually happen.

I recently saw a woman wearing a decorative shirt as she played Pickleball. It had the word, "FEARLESS" emblazoned on the front. I asked her if the slogan came from Brene' Brown's seminars, a popular teacher who addresses the topic of bravery. She said, "No, I got it from Isaiah 41." That Scripture from the Bible is, "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Is. 41:10 ESV) Her testimony reminded me of something I've known and appreciated for years, that is, one of the great benefits of reading the Bible is that God's word, as you take it in, will replace fear with faith.

Faith is a gift of grace that comes from God. If anyone says, "I just wish I had more faith," there is a way to get it. Faith comes by hearing the word of God. God has designed a method whereby we can obtain more faith. Faith gets deposited in our mind and in our emotions as a byproduct of absorbing the Scriptures. Concerning Jesus, one verse in John's Gospel says this: "These are written that you might believe..." The Bible was written to bring us to faith. We all have the means of increasing our faith. It is within reach.

We all have to deal with our fears. Fear can be like psychological warfare. Whose report do you believe? What facts are you paying attention to? Don't let your fears keep you from coming to God, or getting on with life, or attempting some worthy goal. Nothing beats a failure like a try. What issues or circumstances cause you to react with fear? Is the end of the month approaching and you don't have enough money to pay all your bills? Is a child being wayward? A spouse's neglect? A possible job loss? Symptoms of a disease? The Bible says, "Fear has torment." Sometimes the fear of something is worse than the actual threat.

I used to think that the opposite of fear was having faith. And in a sense that is true. At least it is true that faith in God can diminish your fear. If not dealt with, fear can paralyze you, but faith can absolutely overcome fear. I'm not talking about faith in your own ability, or faith in what you have achieved before being repeated, but I'm talking about faith in God. Faith in God can tap into a source of power that is out of this world. Real faith can kick doubt aside and enable you to forge ahead. Faith isn't the absence of fear, but willingness to take action despite your fear.

There is another antidote to fear, and that is love. The Bible says, "Perfect love casts out fear." This refers to our relationship with our Heavenly Father. Any person who is not secured by the bonds of God's endless love may feel shame or fear or doubt. But faith in the Father's powerful love can cause you to stand when everyone around you is surrendering to fear. Your Father's arms are underneath you, and they are very strong.

-- Ron Wood is a retired pastor and author. Contact him at [email protected] or visit www.touchedbygrace.org or follow him on Facebook @touchedbygracenwa. The opinions expressed are those of the author.