Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Todd Vandevoir moves a mobile hoop house full of turkeys on Saturday. The houses allow the turkeys to be moved to a fresh patch of pasture each day.

Todd Vandevoir, owner of Vandevoir Farms in Elm Springs, has been on a journey over the past few years from commercial poultry farming to small scale pasture-based farming.

Vandevoir currently raises turkeys and broiler chickens for the Siloam Springs Farmers Market. He also sells meat and eggs at the Farm Fresh Co-op in Bentonville and Fayetteville, the Rogers Online Farmers Market and Appel Farms in Elm Springs.

Vandevoir purchased his 45 acres in 2016 and started with a commercial poultry operation that provided birds pasture access, but last year he transitioned to smaller-scale operation. He and his fiancée Hannah Smith raise turkeys and broiler chickens on pasture, using poultry tractors, or mobile hoop houses.

"I think I like this a lot better," Vandevoir said. "It's nice just to be outside, I think it's better for the birds to be outside."

The poultry tractors do not have a floor and can be easily moved on a daily basis, or even more often. The method gives chickens and turkeys access to graze on grass and bugs while they fertilize the land, and still protects them from predators such as hawks, he said.

Vandevoir also produces eggs using mobile methods, moving electric net fencing around his property to allow hens access to roam in fresh grass, he said. For example, earlier in the summer the hens were under the fruit trees and now they are cleaning up the garden area, he said.

The pasture-based model is healthier for the birds and healthier for the land, according to Vandevoir. The birds get fresh air and can stretch their legs as they walk around, following their natural instincts to hunt and peck for food. It's also healthier for the farmer, who doesn't have to breath ammonia from having birds packed inside a traditional chicken house, he said.

"I am a firm believer that this is the way to raise animals," he said.

Vandevoir didn't grow up with an agricultural background so when he decided to buy land and start farming, he did a lot of research about raising birds and came across the pasture model.

"It really made sense to me because you are mimicking nature," he said.

Through his journey, Vandevoir has seen firsthand the difference in inputs between commercial farming and small scale farming. His methods, even though they are on a much smaller scale, use far less fuel and utilities.

"We get feed from no more than an hour away and the birds are sourced pretty locally as well so everything is pretty much right here," he said. "Within this region, we can get everything we need and it just doesn't take a lot of inputs to create the food.

Vandevoir purchases non-GMO feed from Majestic Milling Company in Exeter, Mo., and his chickens and turkeys are processed at a USDA processor in Winslow.

"The whole craze about local food, I think there is something to it," he said. "I think being able to get food that hasn't gone through a massive supply chain in order to get to your door, I think there is something to be said for that and so I think just being able to have a small part in that has been very rewarding."

Another benefit of small-scale farming that Vandevoir has discovered is the community he has found at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market and other markets around the area.

"We met some really great people over there," he said. "The vendors are super nice and very welcoming and the customers that are Siloam Springs folks are very welcoming. The same thing with the other markets we are a part of."

