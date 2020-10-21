Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Senior Kyiah Marsh walks with her parents in the senior night presentation.

Senior members of the Siloam Springs High School band were honored during senior night on Friday evening.

The evening was designed to recognize and congratulate seniors for their seven years of dedication to the band program, according to assistant director Alex Evans. The 27 seniors were escorted onto the stadium field by their parents or family members before watching a video produced by student Zach Ritz.

This year, seniors started a new tradition of presenting a legacy award to a younger band member, Evans said. Seniors were asked to choose someone who they felt would continue their legacy in the band or saw as a future leader

The band faced some challenges this year because of the covid-19 pandemic, but has found ways to perform together. During home football games, a smaller pep band plays in the stands during the game and the whole band performs together on the field during half time, Evans said.

Band night, which will feature performances of all students in seventh through 12th grade, is planned for Oct. 30.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Senior Abbie Scroggins performs during senior band night on Friday.

