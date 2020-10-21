There are new things happening at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market, including a new market manager.

On Sept. 5, Main Street Siloam Springs Events and Marketing Coordinator Abby Trinidad added the role of Farmers Market manager to her resume. Trinidad replaced Stacy Morris when Morris was promoted to executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs. Presently, Trinidad will continue as events and marketing coordinator as well as her new role.

Trinidad credits Morris for helping her and making the transition seamless. Now working full time and serving in both capacities, Trinidad said it made the most sense for her to take on the role.

"I think my experience as the events and marketing coordinator will help me provide good leadership, communication, and creativity as Farmers Market manager," Trinidad said.

Changes are not immediately coming to the Farmers Market except for having the online Farmers Market open this winter as well as changing the pick up time from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, at 311 S. Mount Olive St., Trinidad said.

"Our farmers, bakers, makers, and staff have become very efficient at online pick-up, so shortening the pick-up time-frame only makes sense," Trinidad said.

As the weather changes from hot to cold, vegetables such as peppers, snap green beans and tomatoes faded away, Trinidad said. Leafy green vegetables such as lettuce and root crops like potatoes and turnips take their place, she said. Products such as eggs, baked goods and meat will continue to be available, Trinidad said.

The online market opens Mondays at 11 a.m. and orders can be placed through Thursday at 10 p.m. at SiloamSprings.LocallyGrown.net, Trinidad said.

Looking to the future, Trinidad hopes to offer an outdoor Farmers Market in spring of 2021, she said. Trinidad said she and Morris will have to assess the possibility after the beginning of next year.

The past year has been crazy but farmers, makers and bakers have adapted to the online market season well, Trinidad said.

Trinidad said the easiest way to remain updated on all things Farmers Market is to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the Farmers Market and Online Market grow even more in the future," Trinidad said.