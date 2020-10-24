Middle School Adopters Chili Supper and Auction

Siloam Springs Middle School Adopters will host its annual fundraiser with a social distancing twist -- a drive-through chili supper and Facebook auction. Take-out chili suppers may be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, from the school, located at 600 S. Dogwood St. The Facebook auction will be open Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 9 and will feature donated items such as gift certificates, holiday gifts and more.

The dinner will include chili, corn chips and a snack dessert. An 8 oz. chili is $5; a 32 oz chili is $15; a dozen dinner rolls is $5; and an 8x8 pan of cinnamon rolls is $5. Order forms may be picked up from the middle school front office. For more information, call 479-524-6184.

American Legion Bingo Postponed

Due to the upcoming election and early voting at the Siloam Springs Community Building, American Legion Post 29 will not have Bingo games until the second Monday of November.

Senior Curbside Trick or Treat

Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is hosting a curbside trick or treat for seniors age 6o and older from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Seniors are encouraged to wear a funny hat or costume. The senior center is located at 750 Heritage Court.

New Life Church hosting Movie-in-a-Bag

As a service to the community, New Life Church is hosting a free "Movie-in-a-Bag" drive-through on Halloween night from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1611 Cheri Whitlock Drive in Siloam Springs. The first 1,500 cars can pick up a bag without leaving their cars in a covid-compliant environment. Each bag contains a Red Box movie coupon and goodies to be enjoyed in your own home. For more information, go to NLCSS.com or call the church at 479-524-4823.

Hope's Kitchen serving to-go meals

Hope's Kitchen will be serving a free lunch on the first and third Fridays of every month. A home-cooked meal to-go will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for curbside pickup only, due to covid-19. All are welcome. Hope's Kitchen is located in St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1998 U.S. Hwy. 412 East in Siloam Springs. It will also provide a giveaway table outside. Those who attend the lunches are asked to wear a mask. For more information, call 479-524-8642.

4:12 Fellowship (Formerly Second Baptist Church)

4:12 Fellowship has resumed Sunday morning in-person services at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing and following Gov. Hutchinson's covid-19 guidelines. There are no Sunday evening services at this time. Wednesday evening in-person services are at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 1950 U.S. Highway 412 E. For more information, visit 412fellowship.com, the 412 Fellowship Facebook page or call 479-220-2334.