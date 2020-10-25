Oct. 12

• Ryan Adam Benge, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; failure to appear.

• Jennifer Andrea Freeman, 28, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anthony Lee Gilbert, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Zackariah Cole Free, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amber Jean Foreman, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joel Fredrick Stanton, 41, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Oct. 13

• Bradley William Denison, 24, cited in connection with violation of an order of protection.

• Patrick Carl Steven Randall, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Robert Lee Clarenson, 38, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Bradley James Kindy, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bradley William Denison, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Travis Timothy Harris, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 32, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; public intoxication - drinking in public; assault; criminal mischief; failure to appear.

Oct. 14

• Alicia Zavala, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 15

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Bryan Kelley Turner, 33, arrested in connection with public intoxication; disorderly conduct.

Oct. 16

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 17

• Wayne Lee Blackbear, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Shanda Danielle Harrison, 41, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Wayne Lee Blackbear, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Anna Lucia Gilbert Hernandez, 32, arrested in connection with forgery.

Oct. 18

• Kyle W. Robertson, 27, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• Timothy Allan Cole, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia.