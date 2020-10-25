Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Director Bob Coleman (left) addresses Position Six candidate Nathanael Stone as he looks at his notes while Director Carol Smiley prepares notes to answer her next question during the candidate forum. This second candidate forum was held on Oct. 22. Position Seven Candidate David Allen did not attend the forum.

Residents were given a second chance to hear from state legislative and local candidates Thursday when the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a second candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Runoff candidates for city board positions six and seven, along with state house and senate candidates, answered two questions submitted to Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert via email and one question submitted by members of the audience. The election will take place on Nov. 3 and early voting began Monday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing guidelines were in place during the forum. Chairs were spaced six feet apart and the forum also took place on Zoom and was broadcast on Facebook Live for those who did not wish to physically attend.

Hulbert served as moderator of the event while Caroline Geer served as timekeeper.

A total of 25 people attended the forum either in person or virtually and more than 200 watched on Facebook Live, according to Director of Community Outreach Blythe Wilt. Total in person attendees were 11 while 14 people attended via Zoom.

"With the candidate forum, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to be a part of our country's democracy election process which is one of many things that make the United States the best country on earth," Hulbert said.

Runoff candidates who attended were Director Bob Coleman (Position Seven), Director Carol Smiley (Postion Six) and Candidate Nathanael Stone (Position Six). Candidate David Allen (Position Seven) was unable to attend but prepared a statement, which was read by Chamber intern Jenna Hinerman.

Allen apologized in his statement for not being at the forum and said he has lived here his whole life, raised his children in Siloam Springs and loves the city. Allen also said he believes the city should be run like a business and voters will have two different philosophies to choose from.

District 87 candidates who attended were Michael Bennett-Spears (D) and Representative Robin Lundstrum (R), as well as District 2 senate candidate Senator Jim Hendren (R). Senate candidate Ryan Craig (D) was not present.

The forum began with the state candidates Bennett-Spears, Hendren and Lundstrum giving a two-minute introduction in alphabetical order then answered three questions in random order. The three questions were:

• From the perspective of a state legislator what can be done at the state level to support affordable homes in Northwest Arkansas?

• What are the most pressing issues at the state level and what would you do to address those issues?

• What is your philosophy of the reason for government?

Question one

In regards to affordable homes, Hendren said the state passed the Homestead Exemptipn Act a few years earlier which froze property taxes and put in a homestead exemption of $350. The state recently increased that by $25, raising the exemption to $375 per year.

Hendren said the best that could be done for making newer homes affordable is the economic environment the state creates for homes to be built. Hendren said that is why the legislature worked on tax reforms to make Arkansas more competitive.

"Rather than artificially drive down the cost of homes, I think it's better to put in place processes for people to have better incomes and high paying jobs," Hendren said.

Question two

Lundstrum said the most pressing issues at the state level were the pandemic but also the budget. The state has a balanced budget amendment, but the legislature is responsible for the state's pocketbook so they can keep taxes low, Lundstrum said.

"In order to cut the taxes we need to cut, we will need to keep an eye on our budget and be wise with our spending and that's important when you are trying to attract businesses to Arkansas," Lundstrum said.

The representative said by attracting businesses, Arkansas will be able to have good paying jobs for people. Like the pandemic, attracting good, high paying jobs is critical for Arkansas and it helps to have a balanced budget and are able to cut taxes, Lundstrum said.

Question three

Bennett-Spears' philosophy for the reason of government is service.

"I believe that any elected official should be in this position solely to serve, solely to take care of the people that we have taken on the responsibility of representing in the government," Bennett-Spears said.

The candidate said as a representative he would work to pass more affordable health care legislation to ensure that every child in Arkansas has the best chance for success as well as working to help with programs to help communities and higher wages for workers so they can purchase their first home and contribute to the economy.

Following the questions, each candidate was given two minutes to make closing remarks in reverse alphabetical order.

• • •

After the state candidates spoke, the runoff candidates for city board Coleman, Smiley and Stone introduced themselves and answered questions. Like the state candidates, each candidate introduced themselves in alphabetical order.

When the two-minute introductions were completed, the candidates answered three questions in random order. The three questions were:

• As a Siloam Springs city director what can be done to make Siloam Springs more competitive for business development and developers to come here?

• What are the most pressing issues facing the city and what would you do to address those issues?

• Would you lower utility rates and why or why not?

Question one

As the owner of Lightning Bolt Advertising, Stone said he works with businesses looking to come to Siloam Springs. One of the things that has hindered businesses is too many regulations, Stone said.

The candidate went on to say that he has worked with several businesses in the past that would show an interest in Siloam Springs but would pull out due to the city having too many regulations.

"I think it's really important that we pull back those regulations and we encourage business growth because that helps employees, and helps raises and helps everyone in the city."

Question two

Transportation and infrastructure are two important things Smiley said the city needs to work on. Siloam Springs has a master street plan, but it is not as effective as they thought it would be and the city is not getting to repair streets as they thought they could, Smiley said.

"We need to take care of our streets, our sidewalks, our side paths and our street rebuild," Smiley said.

Smiley said that is why the state needs to pass Arkansas Issue One because it brings in $350,000 annually to the city which it can use for street construction and repair.

Arkansas Issue One involves making Arkansas House Joint Resolution (HJR) 1018 permanent. HJR 1018 proposes to make a one-half percent sales tax on gasoline which was enacted in 2013 permanent. The original tax is set to sunset in 2023 and tax revenue collected goes to fund repairs on state, county and city roads and bridges.

Question three

In regards to lowering utility rates, Coleman's exact answer was "maybe." Coleman said the city will conduct a study of all of the utility rates within the next year to see if anything needs to be done to raise or lower them.

Coleman said the city needs to be cautious when it comes to utility rates because Siloam Springs owns its utility provider and the profits go to support city functions like the fire and police departments.

"It's one of those things we have to be very careful with," Coleman said. "We can't just say we are going to knock five percent or 10 percent or whatever off utility rates. We have to see what the resulting effect will be on the rest of the city's services."

After all the candidates finished answering questions, each city board candidate was given two minutes to make closing remarks in reverse alphabetical order.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday The crowd watches as Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert makes his closing remarks at the candidate forum on Oct. 22. The forum was designed for citizens to get to know state candidates and runoff candidates for City Director Positions Six and Seven.