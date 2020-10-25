City Administrator Phillip Patterson's employment contract with the city of Siloam Springs was renewed by the city board of directors during its meeting Tuesday.

The board entered into an hour-long executive session to discuss Patterson's employment. Along with a renewed contract, the board also approved a two percent or $2,673.67 raise, according to Patterson. This will bump Patterson's pay up from $133,683 to $136,357, he said. Patterson's pay raise will take effect in January.

"Thank you for what you've done for this city and your dedication to the city," Mayor John Turner said to Patterson after the board reconvened from executive session.

When asked why the evaluation happened now instead of December, Director Reid Carroll said, since it is budget time, the city wanted to get the evaluation completed so any raise given could be applied to the 2021 budget.

Patterson's last contract amendment occurred during the board meeting on July 21 when amending severance and termination portions of the contract were discussed. In the amended contract, if Patterson is terminated without cause he will receive 12 months severance pay and benefits.

If he were to be terminated with cause Patterson would not be eligible for any pay or benefits. Cause is defined as gross incompetence; misuse of city funds or property; acceptance of bribes; assault on a city employee or citizen; fraudulent conduct, conviction or pleading no contest to felony offenses; etc.

The city board also voted on and approved the following items:

Consent agenda items

• Budget workshop meeting minutes from Oct. 6.

• Regular meeting minutes from Oct. 6.

• Annual chemical bids from multiple vendors and costs for the water and wastewater divisions.

• Surplus declaration for 2020.

• An amendment to the 2020 personnel schedule for the Siloam Springs Police Department.

• Purchase of submersible mixers for the wastewater division from JCI Industries in the amount of $93,622.

• Resolution 49-20, authorizing signers for Coronavirus Relief Funds Grant.

Regularly scheduled items

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-27 concerning the rezoning of the 1000 to 1200 block of East Kenwood Street from R-2 (Residential Medium) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second and third reading then conducting a separate vote to approve the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-28. regarding the annexation of 39.22 acres located at 14701 North Country Club Road on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-29 concerning the annexation of 6.10 acres located at 22000 Highway 16 on its first reading.

Staff Reports

• Third Quarter update on the 2019-2020 goals.

• Administrator's Report.