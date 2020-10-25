The story "New program teaches lifelong cycling skills" in the Oct. 18 edition of Siloam Sunday incorrectly reported Siloam Springs Intermediate School received a $20,000 grant for a new Riding for Focus bicycle program. Instead, BikeNWA awarded a program that included bikes, training and curriculum valued at $20,000 made possible by support from the Walton Family Foundation. The newspaper apologizes for the error.
