The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped Thursday with a 24-14 loss to Springdale Central at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers dropped to 3-6 overall with the loss.

The Panthers host Springdale Southwest on Monday, Nov. 2.

Eighth-grade

After a 7-0 start to the season, the Siloam Springs eighth-graders dropped a 34-6 loss to Springdale Central on Thursday.

The eighth-graders are back in action on Thursday at Bentonville Lincoln.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-graders fell 28-6 to Springdale Hellstern on Thursday at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers trailed 12-0 at halftime. Isaac Calderon scored a defensive touchdown from 45 yards out and Mason Edwards ran in the two-point conversion for Siloam Springs' only points.

The seventh-graders are 3-5 overall and will play at Bentonville Lincoln on Thursday.