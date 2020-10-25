The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team wrapped up its season on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers were defeated 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) at Farmington.

The freshmen finished the season with a 7-10 overall.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade team wrapped up its season Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the eighth-graders defeated Rogers Lingle 2-1 (29-27, 20-25, 16-14) before losing at Farmington 2-0 (26-24, 25-18).

Last week, the eighth-graders also lost 2-0 (25-16, 25-23) against Fayetteville Ramay on Oct. 12 before beating Springdale Tyson 2-0 (25-13, 30-28) on Oct. 13.

The eighth-graders finished the season with a 4-13 record, while the eighth-grade B team finished 6-0.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade volleyball team wrapped up its season on Monday and Tuesday as well.

On Monday, the seventh-grade A team defeated Rogers Lingle 2-0 (25-11, 25-12), while the B team won 2-0 (25-11, 26-24).

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team won at Farmington 2-0 (25-21, 25-15).

Last week, the seventh-grade A team defeated Fayetteville Ramay 2-0 (25-19, 25-15) on Oct. 12 and won 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) against Springdale Tyson on Oct. 13.

The seventh-grade A team finished the season with a six-game winning streak and with a 15-2 record, while the B team finished 6-2-1.