Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Junior high volleyball teams wrap up season by Graham Thomas | October 25, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team wrapped up its season on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers were defeated 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) at Farmington.

The freshmen finished the season with a 7-10 overall.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade team wrapped up its season Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the eighth-graders defeated Rogers Lingle 2-1 (29-27, 20-25, 16-14) before losing at Farmington 2-0 (26-24, 25-18).

Last week, the eighth-graders also lost 2-0 (25-16, 25-23) against Fayetteville Ramay on Oct. 12 before beating Springdale Tyson 2-0 (25-13, 30-28) on Oct. 13.

The eighth-graders finished the season with a 4-13 record, while the eighth-grade B team finished 6-0.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade volleyball team wrapped up its season on Monday and Tuesday as well.

On Monday, the seventh-grade A team defeated Rogers Lingle 2-0 (25-11, 25-12), while the B team won 2-0 (25-11, 26-24).

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team won at Farmington 2-0 (25-21, 25-15).

Last week, the seventh-grade A team defeated Fayetteville Ramay 2-0 (25-19, 25-15) on Oct. 12 and won 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) against Springdale Tyson on Oct. 13.

The seventh-grade A team finished the season with a six-game winning streak and with a 15-2 record, while the B team finished 6-2-1.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT