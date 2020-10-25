File Photo Harley Crisler (left) has his picture taken by Crystal McNutt in the photo booth on Broadway Street in 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic Downtown Trick or Treating has been cancelled this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted the way trick or treating will look in Siloam Springs this year.

Downtown businesses have decided to forgo the annual trick or treat event, while organizations like the Siloam Springs Post Office; Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County and Park House Kitchen + Bar will offer alternatives to traditional trick or treating.

Downtown businesses

Downtown businesses decided to cancel trick or treating due to heavy restrictions the Arkansas Health Department would have placed on volunteers, according to Heather Lanker, of the Brick Ballroom.

Trick or treating in downtown Siloam Springs is not organized by the city, but by volunteers such as Lanker and Luke Davis of Main Street Studios, she said. The two business owners took it over three years ago when Main Street Siloam Springs stopped hosting the event and have done everything from getting donations and coordinating with businesses, she said.

"We really wanted to continue that small town vibe and feel," Lanker said.

Event guidelines put out by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) would have made it impossible for two people to host trick or treating, Lanker said. The guidelines included closing off entry ways to the downtown businesses; monitoring who comes in and out of each entry point; ensuring that all participants are social distancing; and having sanitizer stations at every entrance, she said.

"I don't think people realize what we would have to do to have the event," Lanker said.

Siloam Springs Post Office

The post office will hold its own drive-through trick or treating in their parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to rural carrier Elaine Carr. The lot will be arranged in an "S" form where trick or treaters will drive to different stations set up to pick up candy, Carr said.

Assisting the carriers to help pass out candy will be members of the police and fire departments, Carr said. The fire department will send out a truck with three or four firefighters, said Deputy Chief John Vanatta.

The police department has assigned two officers to the event and is asking other members of the department to volunteer, said Captain Derek Spicer.

Participants are not to start lining up before 5 p.m. and are required to stay in their vehicles throughout the trek, Carr said. Carriers will be distanced out in different parking spaces and will hand candy through the window, according to Colton Buck, a full-time carrier and fill-in supervisor.

"We are trying to remain safe but still trying to give something back," he said.

This event is not being sponsored by the post office and is being funded solely by the carriers, Buck said. Candy donations are still being accepted until 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Carr said. Anyone wishing to donate candy may drop it off at the post office. For more information about the event call 479-524-3431.

Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County will host a Drive-Through Spooky Spectacular from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies are gone on Oct. 30 in the club's parking lot, according to Director of Operations Stephen Johnston.

"A good safe alternative to trick or treating is what we are trying to provide," Johnston said.

The event is being sponsored by Kiwanis Club and Domino's Pizza will donate pizza for the club members to give away to participants, Johnston said.

Different stations will be set up in the parking lot which will give out candy; Halloween goodie bags which will contain coloring books, Halloween toys and Little Debbie's snack cakes; and even pumpkins, Johnston said. Families will drive to the different stations and pick up their treats, Johnston said.

The Boys & Girls Club purchased 25 pumpkins to give away and Domino's is donating 15 pizzas and the club is purchasing 35 more pizzas which will bring the total to 50.

Lastly, the Boys & Girls Club will hold a costume contest, Johnston said. This will be the only time kids will be allowed to exit their vehicles, Johnston said.

New guidelines on trick or treating this year from the Arkansas Department of Health were released on Oct. 6, according to healthy.arkansas.gov. The ADH is strongly encouraging people to take certain precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones, the website states.

The Park House Kitchen + Bar

The Park House plans to pass out candy from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last on Oct. 31, according to Owner Alma Sanchez. Instead of doing a drive-through event, Sanchez and her kids will launch candy down a chute attached to the building and trick or treaters will stand at the bottom to receive candy.

Sanchez is not planning for a large crowd and will have the children come up to the chute one at a time to receive their candy.

"If it gets to that point (where there is a large crowd) we can put 'Xs' on the sidewalk if need be," Sanchez said.

There will also be a large inflatable ghost and spider web where parents can take pictures of their kids in costume, she said. Sanchez said she still wanted to do something for the community despite the cancellation of downtown trick or treating, but did not want to flaunt the rules or the decision to not have trick or treating this year.

Masks

The ADH recommends children not use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask and costume masks should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn't leave gaps around the face.

Also recommended is not wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe, the website states. The ADH recommends wearing a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Treat guidance

Parents are encouraged to limit the number of houses children visit and to only let children eat factory-wrapped candy that has been wiped off with a sanitary wipe, the website states.