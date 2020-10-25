William Davis Harville

William Davis Harville, 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 16, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born March 15, 1943, in Yazoo City, Miss., to William L. and Zela Harville. He married Janelle Bannan and he worked in the oil field. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter, Ginger Smith; and a sister, Wanda Harville.

Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Harville of Siloam Springs; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Joe Harville of Giddings, Texas.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.