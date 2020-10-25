ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

Nowata at Kansas^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

5A-West Meet at Vilonia^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Parkview^7 p.m.

Porter at Colcord^7 p.m.

Kansas at Sperry^7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Oaks^7 p.m.

Watts at Keota^7 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.