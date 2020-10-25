ON TAP
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.
Nowata at Kansas^7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
5A-West Meet at Vilonia^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at LR Parkview^7 p.m.
Porter at Colcord^7 p.m.
Kansas at Sperry^7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Oaks^7 p.m.
Watts at Keota^7 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.