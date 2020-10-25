Sign in
On Tap by Graham Thomas | October 25, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

Nowata at Kansas^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

5A-West Meet at Vilonia^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at LR Parkview^7 p.m.

Porter at Colcord^7 p.m.

Kansas at Sperry^7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Oaks^7 p.m.

Watts at Keota^7 p.m.

