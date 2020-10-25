Active cases of covid-19 were reported in Siloam Springs School District, John Brown University and Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab last week.

Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab had 24 active resident cases and two resident deaths in the past 14 days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website. The facility has seen a cumulative total of 26 resident cases and five staff cases, the site reported on Thursday.

At the end of the day on Thursday, the school district reported six active positive cases, including two student cases and four staff cases. The cumulative total of cases increased from 51 cases last week to 53 cases this week. Twelve staff members and 41 students were identified as probable close contacts as of Thursday and asked to quarantine, the district's website stated.

JBU reported two active student cases on Friday and zero active employee cases, according to the university website. Nine students and one employee were awaiting Arkansas Department of Health contact tracing at home on Friday. The university has reported a cumulative total of 36 cases since last spring, up from 35 cases last week.

A total of 47 new infections were reported in the geographic area of the Siloam Springs School District in the past 14 days and 50 new infections were reported in the community of Siloam Springs, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, achi.net.

The school district website is updated daily and the number of active cases can be found at siloamschools.com under the covid-19 tab.

The JBU website is updated each Friday and statistics can be found at jbu.edu/health-services/coronavirus.