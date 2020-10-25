Watts led Arkoma 32-20 at halftime and held on for a 56-50 win on Friday.

The Engineers overcame several turnovers, including losing an onside kick in the second half, according to coach Doug Ward.

The Engineers (5-1, 2-0 District B-6) return to action this week at Keota.

Oaks 46, Coyle 16

Oaks raced out to a 30-16 lead in the first quarter and scored two second-half touchdowns to take a 46-16 win at Coyle on Friday.

The Warriors (3-3, 2-2 District C-4) is back in action Friday at home against Sasakwa.

Colcord 42, Talihina 0

Colcord improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in District A-8 with a 42-0 win at Talihina on Friday.

It was the Hornerts' first game in two weeks after last week's game was canceled.

The Hornets outgained Talihina 444 to 58.

Stormy Odle rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and passed for 108 yards and a touchdown, an 80-yard pass to Dylan Davis. Davis also had a 25-yard punt return for a score. Trey Duncan rushed for two touchdowns, while Asaskey Pendry also rushed for a touchdown.

Colcord is back in action Friday at Porter.

Kansas-Nowata to play Monday

Kansas and Nowata are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Monday at Dee Neel Stadium, according to Kansas coach Jimmy Dushane.

The Comets (2-3, 1-3) also will play Friday at Sperry.