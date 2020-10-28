The city of Siloam Springs will participate in a tree giveaway program through the Walton Family Foundation from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the parking lot across from the public library, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Residents will be able to have one tree per utility bill which will need to be shown at the time of pickup and masks and social distancing will be required, the post states.

The Walton Family Foundation provided a grant to the city so it could purchase the trees for the giveaway, according to Senior Communications Officer Luis Gonzalez.

The city will have 300 trees of the following varieties: golden delicious; yellow delicious; autumn flame maple; tulip tree; dawn redwood; bur oak; pin oak; northern red oak; Shumard oak; colorama crape myrtle; and shoal creek chaste tree, the post states.

The tree giveaway is part of a program where the Walton Family Foundation is supporting efforts to bring new trees and shrubs to Northwest Arkansas according to a press release from the foundation.

Other communities in the area will host giveaways for residents to receive 2,250 smaller trees in three to five gallon pots, the release states.

Along with Siloam Springs the following communities will have socially distanced giveaways to be held in mid-October and early November, the release states. Each organization will release details on their respective events, the release states.

The communities which will host giveaways are:

• Avoca

• Bentonville

• Centerton

• Decatur

• Gentry

• Gravette

• Pea Ridge

• Rogers